Iranian embassy in Moscow advises students to leave Russia

TEHRAN — Iran’s embassy in Moscow has advised Iranian students to return to Iran over concerns about the spread of coronavirus in Russia.

“Given the outbreak of the coronavirus in Russia and the concerns about the possibility of outbreak of the disease in university dormitories and with reference to the previous proclamations, we’d advise dear Iranian students to give priority to protecting their health and return to Iran until the end of the epidemic and improvement of the situation,” the embassy said in an advisory, Tasnim reported.

It also said efforts have been made to operate one or two one-way flights every week from Moscow to Tehran to return Iranian nationals.

The embassy reminded Iranian citizens that any decision to reopen the Russian borders and allow foreigners to enter Russia again will be within the purview of authorities in Moscow.

Earlier this month, the Office of Scientific Consultation and Administration of Iranian Students in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and Central Asia advised Iranian university students in Russia to return to Iran amid the pandemic and proceed with their education via distance learning.

The advisory had pointed to a bleak prospect for the settlement of coronavirus issues in Russia in short term, saying such conditions could even continue into the next semester.

MH/PA