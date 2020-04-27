Iran says SIPRI report reveals who is advancing arms race in region

TEHRAN - Majid Takht-Ravanchi, Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations, said on Monday that the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute’s report on 2019 world military expenditure is quite revealing about who is advancing arms race in the West Asia region.

“@SIPRI report on 2019 world military expenditure is quite revealing:

Saudi Arabia is the 5th largest military spender in the world by expending $61.9 billion on arms purchases, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute says in its 2019 report. US is top spender with $732 billion, 3.4% of its GDP.

Saudi Arabia is 5th with $61.9 billion, 8% of its GDP.

Iran is 18th with $12.6 billion, 2.3% of its GDP.

So, who is advancing arms race in our region?” Takht-Ravanchi tweeted.

In a tweet on Monday, the SIPRI announced, “The United States remained by far the largest spender in the world in 2019, spending $732 billion and accounting for 38% of global military spending. The USA spent almost as much on its #military in 2019 as the next 10 highest spenders combined.”

