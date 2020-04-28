Capital increase by companies listed on stock market up 75% in a year

TEHRAN- Capital increase by the companies listed on Iranian stock market has risen 75 percent during the past Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19), according to an official with Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO).

Ali Beigzadeh, the SEO’s director for supervising the primary market, said his department has issued capital-increase permits for 146 companies in the past year, IRNA reported.

The past Iranian calendar year witnessed a very fruitful performance for the country’s stock market.

As Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) Head Ali Sahraei has announced, the value of trades at the TSE, Iran’s major stock exchange, jumped 2.6 folds, while Return on Investment (ROI) reached 180 percent in the previous year.

On February 24, TSE main index, TEDPIX, posted a record high to surpass half a million points. It climbed 4,831 points to 503,735, when over 6.354 billion securities worth 49.299 trillion rials (about $1.1 billion) were traded at TSE.

The trend of growth is also continuing in the current year, as TSE experienced the highest-ever weekly growth of index in the week ended on April 24.

TEDPIX gained 96,160 points to 741,923 in that week, as 37.236 billion securities worth 398.185 trillion rials (about $9.4 billion) were traded through 5.696 deals at TSE.

