Iranian newborn, 106-year-old man beat coronavirus

TEHRAN – An 800-gram infant and a 106-year-old man could survive coronavirus and raise hope among the Iranian people.

The man, who was infected with the coronavirus, recovered from a hospital in Qom province after 14 days and returned home.

Several patients over the age of 80 have been treated in Qom.

The 800-gram baby boy, Arsalan, who tested positive with his mother, was able to defeat the virus, and the baby now weighs 1,200 grams.

About forty days ago, the baby was born in Yazd province, but was well treated by healthcare professionals.

