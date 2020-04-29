Radosevic makes his case for being No. 1 at Persepolis

TEHRAN- Bozidar Radosevic is adamant that he will be Persepolis’s No. 1 football team goalkeeper next season.

The Croatian goalkeeper joined the Reds in 2016 as Alireza Beiranvend’s backup. He won Iran Professional League (IPL) with Persepolis for three consecutive seasons along with winning Hazfi Cup and the Iranian Super Cup three times.



Following the outbreak of the coronavirus, Rado has moved to Croatia and is waiting for the IPL to start again, so that he can return to Iran and participate in his team’s training sessions.

Speaking about the situation in Croatia in these days of global crisis, he said: “Here, as in the rest of the world, everything is affected by coronavirus pandemic and all people are under lockdown. This is a global problem, and people must work together to eradicate the virus from the world as soon as possible.”

The Croatian custodian claimed that he will continue to work hard and stay fit during this period when the IPL has taken a break owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, and then talked about the resumption of the league: “Public health is the most important factor right now. If the situation is such that continuing the league do not endanger the lives of people, I am definitely eager for the league to restart,” he said.



Iran international goalkeeper, Alireza Beiranvnad, will leave Persepolis at the 2020 summer as he has signed a contract with the Belgian team Royal Antwerp and will play for them next season.

It provides the best opportunity for Rado to prove himself as the Iranian champions’ No. 1 goalkeeper. He has a special place in hearts of Persepolis fans because of his loyalty, work and behavior.

The 31-year-old shot-stopper confidently considers himself the main goalkeeper of Persepolis next season.

“Biranvand has absolutely proved with his performance that he is the best goalkeeper in Iran and Asia. For me, it is a great honor to be in Persepolis club. I have been sitting on the bench at this club over the past years. Now, it is my turn to be Persepolis's No. 1 keeper and I will not miss this opportunity,” Radosevic concluded.