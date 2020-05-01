Martyr Motahhari’s “Stories of the Truthful” published in Luganda

TEHRAN – “The Stories of the Truthful” (Dastan-e Rastan) by Martyr Ayatollah Morteza Motahhari has been published in Uganda.

The book has been translated into Luganda, a Bantu language spoken in the African Great Lakes region.

It has been published by Iran’s Center for Organizing Translation and Publication of Islamic Instructions and Humanities and Iran’s Cultural Office in Uganda and a publisher in Uganda.

The book, which is a collection of short stories about Prophet Muhammad (S) and his household, has been rendered into many languages and was selected as the book of the year in 1965 by UNESCO.

Musa Muganza Sowedi, an expert at the Makerere University of Uganda, and Ali Hassan TibenKana, a graduate from the Qom Seminary in Iran, are the two translators of the book.

The book will be available at bookstores after the threat of the coronavirus fades away.



Born in 1920, Motahhari was among the major Iranian Islamic ideologists. His innovative theories played a major role in clarifying Islamic beliefs for the younger generation.

Motahhari was martyred by the terrorist group Forqan in 1979.

Photo: Front cover of the Luganda translation of “The Stories of the Truthful” by Ayatollah Morteza Motahhari.

