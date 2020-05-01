Film Movement to distribute “Yalda” in Europe, U.S.

TEHRAN – Film Movement, a New York-based distributor of award-winning independent and foreign films, has purchased rights to screen Iranian director Masud Bakhshi’s movie “Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness” across Europe and the U.S. in September, Persian media have reported.

The company plans to screen the film in the U.S. independent theaters in case the cinemas reopen after the threat of coronavirus is over.

“Yalda” is about a young woman, Maryam, who has been sentenced to death for murdering her husband, Nasser. Iranian law allows for the victim’s family to forgive her and spare her life, so Maryam’s fate will be decided by Nasser’s daughter, Mona, on the country’s most popular televised reality show.

In front of millions of viewers during Yalda, the winter solstice celebration, Maryam and Mona discover that forgiveness can be difficult as they relive the past.

A co-production of Iran, France, Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Lebanon, the film was due to go on screen in France on May 6 and later move to other European countries, but screening was halted due to the spread of the coronavirus around the world.

“Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness” received the Grand Jury Prize of the World Cinema Dramatic section at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah in February.

Photo: A scene from Iranian director Masud Bakhshi’s movie “Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness”.

