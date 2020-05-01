Turkish publisher Yeni Insan to release two Persian war memoirs 

TEHRAN – Yeni Insan, a Turkish publisher based in Istanbul, will publish two Persian memoirs about the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

Iranian translator Khadijeh Javadi who lives in Istanbul is currently rendering the books “Barefoot Fight” and “Baba Nazar” into Turkish, Sureh-Mehr, the Iranian publisher of the books, announced on Thursday.

“Baba Nazar” recounts martyr Mohammad-Hassan Nazarnejad’s memories of the war written by Mostafa Rahimi, which was originally published in 2010.

The book is the outcome of 36 hours of interviews scholar Hossein Beizaii carried out with him in 1995 and 1996.

“Barefoot Fight” narrates war veteran Rahim Makhdumi’s memories of the operations Valfajr 8 and Karbala 5.

The book also features the characters of some soldiers who participated in the operations.

One of the key characters is Abdorrahim Jamshidi, an Afghan migrant who decided to join the Iranian soldiers to fight against the Iraqi forces. He was injured several times in the war and finally martyred in a chemical attack by Iraq in 1988.

The books will be published based on an agreement between Yeni Insan and the Pol Literary and Translation Agency, a Tehran-based institution that translates Iranian books and presents Persian language publications around the world.

Photo: This combination photo shows the covers of the Persian books “Baba Nazar” and “Barefoot Fight”.

