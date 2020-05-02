Natural cave discovered in north Iran

TEHRAN – A natural cave has been discovered in Deylaman region, in the northern province of Gilan, a provincial tourism official has said.

The newly discovered cave is located on the slope of a limestone mountain, with narrow corridors and stalactite-covered tops, IRNA quoted Shahroud Amir-Entekhabi as saying on Friday.

As the cave is located near the main road, it has the potential to become one of the region’s tourist attractions, he added.

He also explained that 110 caves have been discovered in the province, 15 of which are among the popular tourist attractions in the region.

Bounded by the Caspian Sea and the Republic of Azerbaijan on the north, Gilan, in the far past, was within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenid, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sassanid empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE.

Sophisticated Rasht, capital of Gilan province, has long been a weekend escape for residents of Tehran who are looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action – it's the largest, and wettest town in the northern region. Gilan is divided into a coastal plain including the large delta of Sefid Rud and adjacent parts of the Alborz mountain range.

ABU/MG