Annual manufacturing of home appliances rises

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry data indicates that domestic manufacturing of home appliances in the country experienced a meaningful rise for various products in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 19).

As reported by IRNA, the manufacturing of Television sets, which was following a downward trend up to the end of the last year’s 11th calendar month (January, 20), finally started moving upward and by the yearend, the production of TV sets registered a 6.3 percent rise year on year.

Domestic manufacturers produced 825,400 TV sets last year.

The official statistics released by the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade also show that in the previous year, 1,168,700 refrigerators and freezers were produced in the country, an increase of 7.8 percent compared to the preceding year 1397 (ended on March 20, 2019).

Last year, domestic companies produced 732,200 washing machines, to register a 32-percent increase year on year.

Also, the production of coolers increased by 6.3 percent to 904,900 units during the said period.

As the past Iranian calendar year of 1398 was named the year of "Pickup in Production" by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade defined several major plans for supporting domestic production in various areas including home appliances.

The ministry set a target of manufacturing 1,000 refrigerators, 800,000 washing machines, and 300,000 gas fireplace stoves for the mentioned year.

Since the import of many products of this group has been banned, the government support could be an opportunity for domestic manufacturers to promote their products, something which will lead not only to self-reliance but also to the production of products with higher quality which will create export markets.

EF/MA