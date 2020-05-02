ISDB allocates €23m to equip hospital in Tehran

TEHRAN – The Islamic Development Bank (ISDB) will grant a €23 million loan to provide equipment for Shariati No.2 Hospital in Tehran, Mahmoud Biglar, the vice chancellor for resource development of Tehran University of Medical Sciences, announced.

Pointing out that this is the second hospital project in the country after Tehran Heart Center that has been provided with facilities of the Islamic Development Bank, he added that this project began 7 years ago, however, 2 years later, 10 thousand hectares of land was provided to the university.

He went on to say that 60 percent of the construction measures have so far been completed, which has absorbed over 50 percent of the allocated facilities.

The project has attracted the ISDB experts’ attention and was considered an important movement in the region, he also added, IRNA reported on Saturday.

Every year, there are two to three visits by experts, in the last of which took place in January, we proposed a sum of 23 million Euros for the provision of equipment, which fortunately was agreed upon in a few months, he explained.

He also noted that this is a good opportunity for the university to design a Smart Hospital, with international standards, making it a model for other hospitals in the country.

FB/MG