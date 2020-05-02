Official warns of second, third waves of coronavirus

TEHRAN – Mohammad Reza Shanehsaz, head of the Food and Drug Administration, has warned that the nation needs to prepare for a 'second and third wave' of coronavirus in October and November until a vaccine is developed.

“There is no doubt that the second and third waves of the virus will hit the country, however, due to the prevention and good measures, we are less worried about transmission of the disease in the next months,” he stated.

During October, November, and December, there is serious concern over the new waves of the outbreak, therefore, the most important advice is to observe personal hygiene and social distancing, which is still the most important tool for controlling the virus, he highlighted.

Because of the complexity of the nature of the virus, it is no easy to develop a vaccine which would turn the tide against the virus, he said, adding, an important part of what is claimed in the world is the propaganda aspect, or but it is likely to be developed a long time away at least.

“No specific medicine has been identified for the disease. At the same time, there is no vaccine, but in different countries, including our country, scientific research is being done on its production,” he noted.

He went on to say that Iran is among the top three rankings in the field of coronavirus research projects. “In the field of medicine, all the drugs that so far have been proposed in the world, and raised hope to treat the disease, are produced and studied clinically in the country, and we are taking steps along with the developed countries of the world.”

“For example, in three pharmaceutical items that have been talked about and promoted in the world, we can produce them all,” he added.

“In the field of vaccines, several of our companies are working and moving forward step by step, and we try not to make it public until definitive results are archived,” he concluded.

The Iranian health ministry on Saturday announced that the total number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus has reached 96,448 of whom 6,156 have died and 77,350 (equaling 80 percent), have recovered.

FB/MG