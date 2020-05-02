Huge sculpture in Sanandaj represents Iranian Kurds’ resistance during war

TEHRAN – A 15-meter high iron sculpture representing Iranian Kurdish people’s resistance during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war has been set up in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj.

Created by Hadi Ziaeddini, the sculpture is situated in Abidar Park, and portrays a father carrying his two martyred children. It is Iran’s tallest sculpture.

“This sculpture made of five 3-meter-high pieces of iron reflects a protest against the inhuman actions taken towards the Kurdish civilians around Iran during the war,” Ziaeddini told the Persian service of ISNA on Saturday.

“The sculpture was commissioned by the Foundation for Preservation of Sacred Defense Works and Values about nine years ago. I began working on its design and completed the work within two years, however, it took several years to be set up in the city,” he said.

“Such big projects need a team, and a friend named Masud Samimi helped me in this project,” he said.

“Huge sculptures are something common in other countries but have been missing in Iran. We could even make a sculpture twice as large and taller than this,” he added.

He also said that he believes such huge sculptures draw the attention of tourists in addition to their concepts and values for the local people.

Photo: A man poses for a photo by the huge sculpture in Abidar Park in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj in an undated photo. (ISNA/Farshid Ardalan)



RM/MMS/YAW

