“Ms. Online” goes online on weekend 

TEHRAN – Director Aryan Rezai plans to stage “Ms. Online” based Iranian dramatist Mohammad Charmshir’s “Dead Dear Day” online for Iranian theater aficionados on Thursday and Friday.

Nasim Adabi will play in the monologue, which is about a woman who teaches cooking to people online during the home quarantine.

Earlier last week, Rezai directed American writer David Mamet’s play “Mr. Happiness” online with actor Afshin Hashemi to raise funds for Yarane_Barekate Mehr, a charity organization supporting female-headed households.



Photo: A poster for “Ms. Online”, which will be staged online by director Aryan Rezai.

