Supreme economic council meets

TEHRAN - President Hassan Rouhani, Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani and Judiciary Chief Hojjatoleslam Ebrahim Raeisi held a session of the Supreme Council of Economic Coordination on Saturday.

First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri; Presidential Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi; Vice President for Economic Affairs Mohammad Nahavandian; Head of the Planning and Budget Organization (PBO) Mohammad Baqer Nobakht; government spokesperson Ali Rabiei; Governor of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnasser Hemmati; Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Farhad Dejpasand; Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei, the deputy head of the Judiciary; Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli; Gholamreza Tajgardoon, chairman of the Parliament Planning and Budget Committee; and Elias Hazrati, chairman of Parliament’s Economic Committee attended the session.

NA/PA

