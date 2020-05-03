Javad Bakhtiari designs medal of appreciation for nurses 

TEHRAN – Calligrapher and painter Javad Bakhtiari has designed a medal of appreciation for the nurses who are saving people’s lives during the battle with coronavirus in the country.

He dedicated his medal to all the nurses who are working in hospitals sacrificing their lives these days, the Persian service of ISNA reported on Sunday.

Bakhtiari joined the nationwide #Moshahonar movement, launched by hundreds of Iranian artists to entertain people during the home quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic.

Hundreds of artists, including thespians, cineastes, painters, cartoonists and writers who launched the Moshahnoar movement, have announced that they would produce artworks to showcase on social networks for at least 100 days in order to make the stay at home almost tolerable.

Photo: An image of the medal of appreciation designed by calligrapher Javad Bakhtiari in honor of nurses.

