A tireless ‘diplomat’ made of paper!

One: A sign attached to the exterior wall of an old house, which was partly hidden under the branches of a jasmine tree, came to my attention when I first entered Bimeh Alley, Ostad Nejatollahi Street. It led me to Iran’s first English language newspaper established after the victory of the Islamic Revolution: The Tehran Times.

And now, It is for the 28th years that I enter the same alley almost every day.

Two: In 1979, the Tehran Times newspaper was born to convey the message of the Islamic Revolution beyond the borders.

The general policy of the newspaper was formed from the very beginning with the valuable guidance of Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Beheshti (May God have mercy upon his soul), who said: “The Tehran Times is not the newspaper of the government. It must be a loud voice of the Islamic Revolution and the loudspeaker of the oppressed people of the world”.

This stunning expression still adorns the newspaper's editorial office so that it will never be forgotten as a clear guideline.

Three: Someone like me who has spent almost half of his life in this newspaper, experiencing different periods with different political tastes, knows better than anyone else that the Tehran Times is like a “paper diplomat”, who has been involved tirelessly in almost all international scenes.

The daily has been influential in setting up a new school of journalism in the country. Forty one years of continuous publication without a break, even during the most difficult times and crises, proves the claim.

Four: After four decades, the Tehran Times has now been turned into a sturdy tree, the fruit of which is readers from over 80 different countries. Every day, the newspaper’s hardworking staff come together from different neighborhoods of Tehran to present their work in 12 pages at the newsstands.

Five: Here I would like to grasp the opportunity to express my sincere appreciation to my colleagues in various sections of the newspaper (even those I have never seen) from managing directors, chief editors, editors, journalists, translators, publishing staff, to you - dear readers of the Tehran Times.