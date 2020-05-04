Red meat production up 16% in winter

TEHRAN- Statistical Center of Iran (SCI) announced that production of red meat in Iran stood at 94,900 tons in the past winter, indicating 16 percent growth compared to the same season in the preceding year, IRNA reported.

The SCI’s report said that beef and veal had the lion’s share (52 percent) in the country’s red meat output during winter with 49,600 tons, followed by lamb and mutton with 36,300 tons, goat meat with 6,700 tons, and red meat from other livestock with 2,300 tons.

Iran is among the leading consumers of red meat in the West Asia region with lamb being the most sought after.

However, the consumption per person is around a third of what is normally seen in countries like the U.S. and Australia, mainly due to the prohibition of pork in Islamic law.

The major part of Iran’s red meat imports comes from countries like Brazil, where Iranian supervisors directly control culling methods to ensure they comply with religious rules.

