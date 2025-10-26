Aggression in Gaza under Trump’s “ceasefire” deception

TEHRAN – The Israeli regime’s latest aggression on Gaza, under the guise of Trump’s “peace plan” masks over the guarantees offered to Palestinians.

The fragile Gaza ceasefire, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump amid cautious international optimism, has steadily unraveled under the weight of the Zionist regime’s renewed bombings and incursions.

This breakdown has been widely attributed to Trump’s highly publicized yet disjointed 20-point ceasefire plan, which he boasted would “end the violence.”

The proposal, however, was widely seen as superficial and one-sided. Trump repeatedly linked his “ceasefire plan” to the release of the occupying regime’s captives, while failing to acknowledge the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the mass killing of nearly 70,000 people, and the severe injuries inflicted on more than 170,000 others, most of them women and children.

Nowhere did he address the root cause of the violence: the Zionist occupation of Palestinian land. This approach was designed to rescue the regime from growing international isolation and preserve its image as a regional power. Yet after two years of relentless assault, its inability to crush Palestinian resistance in a tiny strip has instead exposed the regime’s waning military credibility and shattered its myth of invincibility.

Under Trump’s October 11 ceasefire plan, the Zionist regime was supposedly required to open the Rafah border crossing, allow humanitarian aid, and halt offensive operations. Instead, Gaza faces continuous aggression and an ongoing suffocating siege with little to no medicine entering. Broken promises were offered to the Palestinians.

“Gaza needs 6,000 aid trucks a day, not just 600. The occupation (regime) is obstructing the entry of some materials into Gaza as if we were still in the middle of a war,” Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya has said.

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported that since the truce began, Israeli occupation forces have killed at least 93 Palestinians and injured at least 324 others. Hundreds of bodies have been recovered from rubble.

These numbers contradict any notion of peace, instead revealing a ceasefire in name only, maintained for show in a bid to avoid further global criticism of the occupation regime.

Another major flaw in the Trump team’s 20-point plan, which has allowed the Israeli regime to continue its aggression, was the rush to reach a breakthrough on what can be agreed on, and then scramble plans on paper to sort out the rest later. As many expected, the first phase of the plan has failed to materialize.

On Sunday, the regime’s artillery fire struck near Maghazi and Bureij refugee camps in central Gaza, along with naval attacks on fishing boats.

Al-Awda Hospital said a drone strike in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza killed one Palestinian and injured four others.

Israeli occupation forces claimed they struck a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad preparing an “imminent attack”, a familiar justification that the Palestinian resistance dismissed as fabricated.

“The occupation army’s claim that al-Quds Brigades members in Nuseirat were preparing for an imminent operation is a baseless lie and a fabrication aimed at justifying its aggression and its violation of the ceasefire,” said the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Such acts of aggression have become routine. Under Trump’s oversight, Israeli occupation forces continue to invoke a perpetual ‘security’ pretext while maintaining their hold on Palestinian land, leaving civilians to bear the cost.

Behind this repetition lies a deeper truth. The Zionist regime, having failed to secure any victory in Gaza, now relies on the spectacle of ongoing aggression to disguise any strategic gains.

Militarily, the Zionist regime’s genocidal campaign has failed. Diplomatically, it faces isolation. Yet, rather than de-escalate, Trump has allowed Netanyahu to carry on, because perpetual war offers political cover.

In this light, under Trump’s plan, renewed attacks on Gaza are less about “security” and more about sustaining a political narrative: that the occupation regime still brings deterrence and that its power, though battered, remains absolute. It is a fiction that Netanyahu needs to survive, and Trump offered it to him.

Humanitarian agencies and Gaza’s municipalities have been warning that infrastructure is collapsing. A young girl was killed on Sunday and several injured when a damaged building collapsed in northern Gaza City.

Yet, a matter of such importance failed to materialize under Trump’s “peace” plan, which stipulated a “surge” in aid. Gaza has not seen the heavy machinery needed amid the danger posed by devasted or unstable buildings in the wake of the occupying regime’s military bombardments.

For Netanyahu, to end the genocide would mean confronting failure, the failure to defeat Hamas and to restore the regime’s deterrence. By keeping Gaza under siege, as Trump has allowed, Netanyahu transforms defeat into a political spectacle where Palestinians continue to suffer and U.S. promises prove once again to be unreliable.