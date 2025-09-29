Tony Blair “unwelcome” in Palestine 

TEHRAN – A senior Hamas political bureau member has declared that Tony Blair is considered an “unwelcome figure in Palestine.”

Husam Badran warned that any initiative associated with the former British Prime Minister represents a “grim warning” for the Palestinian people.

Badran harshly criticized Blair’s role in the Iraq War (2003–2011), stating that “Tony Blair has brought no benefit to Palestine or the Arab world. On the contrary, he should be held accountable in international courts for his crimes. He was complicit in atrocities against Muslims and has a destructive legacy.”

In a statement published on Hamas’s Telegram channel, he even described Blair as a “partner of the devil.”

Badran emphasized that Hamas has not received any official ceasefire proposals through mediators. He dismissed reports circulating in Hebrew and Western media as mere speculation.

Reports have surfaced citing Arab and Western sources stating the U.S. is considering appointing Blair to head a temporary administration in Gaza.

Badran stressed that managing internal affairs in Gaza and the West Bank is strictly a Palestinian issue, and no regional or international party has the right to impose any administrative framework on the Palestinian people.

“The Palestinian people are fully capable of managing their own affairs… and possess both the experience and the necessary resources to do so,” he said,

He also revealed that since December 2023, Hamas has decided that the administration of the Gaza Strip should no longer remain solely in the hands of the resistance movement, and this position has been shared with other Palestinian groups and some friendly governments.

Addressing recent rumors about a potential ceasefire proposal, Badran reiterated that “to this day, we have not received any official plan through mediators. Everything being circulated is limited to media reports.”

He added that "This is not the first time the United States, in coordination with Israel, has floated ideas and proposals through the media. But unless they are formally presented via official mediation channels, such reports hold no credibility.”

On Sunday, Hamas issued a separate statement emphasizing that ceasefire negotiations were suspended after the Israel’s assassination attempt on its political leadership in Doha, Qatar, on September 9.

This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump’s “21-point plan” on Gaza presented to several Arab and Muslim leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly last Tuesday.

Hamas maintains the Israeli occupation regime has not only ignored mediator proposals but, under the regime’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s orders, has actively destroyed all potential opportunities for agreement.

On August 18, Hamas agreed to a partial ceasefire and prisoner exchange proposal mediated by intermediaries. However, the occupation regime never responded despite the plan matching an earlier initiative by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff, which was reportedly approved by Tel Aviv.

Israeli opposition figures and families of Israeli captives accuse Netanyahu of sabotaging any potential deal for political gain to remain in power, despite Hamas having repeatedly agreed to both partial and comprehensive proposals brokered by mediators.

Domestically, Netanyahu is also facing multiple corruption charges, which could result in prison if convicted.

Additionally, the International Criminal Court has issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestinians in Gaza.

Since October 7, 2023, the Zionist regime, with full support from the United States, has waged a genocidal war on Gaza.

According to official Palestinian sources, the genocidal regime has so far butchered over 66,000 people, injured at least 168,000 others. The regime’s behavior has also led to famine, starvation, and the spread of diseases.

