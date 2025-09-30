Israel’s edits shaped Trump’s Gaza plan, limiting Palestinian sovereignty: Report

Israel helped shape the Trump plan, according to The Wall Street Journal's report on Tuesday, and pushed for several amendments that appeared in the final draft presented to Arab mediators.

On Monday, the White House unveiled Mr. Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan, which was passed to Hamas via Egypt and Qatar; Hamas said it would review the proposal before responding.

The document demands an immediate ceasefire and the return of all captives within 72 hours of acceptance, in exchange for Israel freeing 250 Palestinians serving life sentences and about 1,700 others detained since October 7, 2023.

It also calls for a suspension of aerial and artillery operations while swaps proceed and ties any Israeli withdrawal to Gaza’s “demilitarization” — language critics say prioritizes Israeli security over Palestinian rights.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the plan as potentially “historic,” even as Palestinian leaders and rights groups warned the vague nods to self-determination fall short of statehood and risk legitimizing further occupation.

Many Palestinians see promises of a “deradicalized, economic” Gaza — the plan’s touted “Riviera of the Middle East” — as a façade for reconstruction that will be conditional, securitized, and beholden to external control.