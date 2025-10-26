Iranian play “Larva” performed at Ethos International Theater Festival in Turkey

TEHRAN – Paniz Acting Academy from Iran performed “Larva,” a comedy drama play, at the 17th Ethos International Theater Festival in Turkey on Sunday.

Written, designed, and directed by Sina Safavifar, the 60-minute play was staged at the Yaşar Kemal Hall in Istanbul, Honaronline reported.

The play is about characters who visit a mysterious company and want to have their memories erased. Each of them comes for a different reason: one who wants to forget the conflict with his mother, another who claims his inheritance fraudulently, a peasant man whose memory is accidentally erased in a funny scene, a young woman who identifies with Marilyn Monroe, and a poet who learns of his execution. However, in the end, they all lose not only their memories but also their entire identities.

Masoumeh Fakhrzakeri, Alireza Rahimzadeh, Amin Akbarinasab, Paniz Esmaeili, and Amirhossein Mirfendereski performed in the play.

The one-act play explored memory, identity, and the desire to escape pain by blending drama and comedy.

SS/SAB

