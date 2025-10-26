Iranian cartoonists win awards at Brazilian contest 

TEHRAN- Three Iranian cartoonists were honored at the 20th edition of the Caratinga International Humor Exhibition in Brazil, which came to an end on Sunday.

Abbas Nasser received second place in the cartoon category, while Hamid Souf earned an honorable mention in this section. In the Comics category, Ali Rastroo was awarded third prize.

The 20th Caratinga International Humor Exhibition 2025 centered on the theme "Dreams / Challenges," highlighting hopes and achievements. The event celebrated creativity and resilience through humor, emphasizing the interconnectedness of dreams and challenges in human life. Dreams and obstacles are vital to human growth, requiring resilience, grit, and adaptability to turn challenges into opportunities.

Organized by the Caratinga Cultural Station with support from the Caratinga City Hall, the event was held in four categories of cartoons, comic strips, caricatures, and tribute caricatures, each limited to one entry.

Photo: This work by Iranian cartoonist Abbas Nasser received second place in the cartoon category at 20th Caratinga International Humor Exhibition in Brazil.

SAB/

