Iranian U23 freestylers win two more medals at world championships

TEHRAN - Abolfazl Mohammadnejad and Sina Khalili of Iran won a gold and a silver medal, respectively at the 2025 U23 World Wrestling Championships Sunday evening.

Mohammadnejad beat Azerbaijan’s Khetag Karsanov 11-0 in the final bout of men's freestyle 125kg.

Khabib Davudgadzhiev (UWW) and Turkey’s Hakan Büyükçıngıl seized two bronzes in the class.

Also, Khalili lost to Azerbaijan’s Kanan Heybatov 9-4 in the final bout of 70kg.

Mobin Azimi had earned the first gold medal for Iran after beating Takhir Khaniev (UWW), 5-3 and Milad Valizadeh in 57kg and Mehdi Yousefi in 79kg had also won two bronzes.

The 2025 U23 World Wrestling Championships is the ninth edition of the U-23 World Wrestling Championships of combined events and is being held from Oct. 20 to 27, 2025 in Novi Sad, Serbia.