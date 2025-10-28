Iran freestyle runners-up at U23 World Championships

TEHRAN – For the second time this year, the U.S. and Iran were involved in a thrilling team-title race in Freestyle at the World Championships, with the U.S. eventually clinching the title.

The Americans totaled 137 team points, finishing 10 points ahead of runners-up Iran. Japan finished a distant third with 85 team points.

Iran captured two gold medals, one silver, and three bronze medals.

Abolfazl Mohammadnejad and Mobin Azimi each won gold in the 125kg and 92kg weight classes, respectively. Sina Khalili earned silver in the 70 kg division, along with three bronze medals awarded to Milad Valizadeh (57 kg), Mehdi Yousefi (79 kg), and Abolfazl Rahmani (86 kg).

The 2025 U23 World Championships were held in Novi Sad, Serbia, with the men's Freestyle competition taking place from Oct. 24–27.