U23 Greco-Roman team crowned 2025 world champions

TEHRAN – Iran’s Greco-Roman team claimed the title of the 2025 U23 Wrestling World Championships held in Novi Sad, Serbia.

Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers won three gold medals, one silver and two bronzes.

Iman Mohammadi claimed the title in the 72kg class, as well as two gold medals by Gholamreza Farrokhi (87kg) and Fardin Hedayati (130kg).

Sajjad Abbaspour seized a silver in 60kg and Ahmadreza Mohsennejad (67kg) and Abolfazl Mohmedi (82kg) snatched two bronze medals.

Ukraine came second with 96 points (two golds, two silvers) and Azerbaijan finished in third place with 93 points (two golds, one bronze).