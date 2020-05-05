All of us who had the honor of working with and learning from him believe that his signature at the top of the page meant a certification for possessing the highest possible qualifications or standards.

Although he had not any academic journalism degree, his wonderful knowledge of different issues turned him into a grandmaster who generously passed his knowledge and his gigantic experience on to his colleagues.

Through his contributions, the Tehran Times became one of the most reliable English newspapers in the region. He wrote many insightful articles for the newspaper.

Sorrowfully, he died in July 2015 at the age of 55.

Hamid Golpira was a great mind and a grandmaster of journalism. We at the Tehran Times all owe a lot to him. May his soul rest in eternal peace.