Slavoj Zizek “Pandemic!” translated into Persian 

TEHRAN – “Pandemic! COVID-19 Shakes the World” written by Slovenian philosopher Slavoj Zizek has recently been translated into Persian.

Hushmand Dehqan is the translator of the book, which is due to be published by the Sedaye Moaser Publications in Tehran.

Kamran Baradaran has also rendered the book into Persian in collaboration with Mohsen Esfahanizadeh and Milad Ravanbakhsh, and this translation is scheduled to be published soon.

One of the major themes of the book is to recognize the seriousness of the situation and its possible outcomes.

Written with his love of analogies in popular culture, Zizek provides a concise and provocative snapshot of the crisis as it widens, engulfing the world.

He informs the readers that the only possible way to face the challenge is to realize that world leaders should unite and develop a global health care system presided over by the World Health Organization.

Zizek is a cultural philosopher. He’s a senior researcher at the Institute for Sociology and Philosophy at the University of Ljubljana in Slovenia, and the Global Distinguished Professor of German at New York University.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Slavoj Zizek’s “Pandemic! COVID-19 Shakes the World” by Hushmand Dehqan.

