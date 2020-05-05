Sculptor Fereidun Seddiqi dies at 84 

TEHRAN – Sculptor Fereidun Seddiqi, the son of the renowned Iranian sculptor Abolhassan Seddiqi, died of a heart attack on Sunday. He was 84.

Sculptor Mojtaba Musavi, who was Seddiqi’s student, has confirmed the news on his Instagram page.

Seddiqi was a graduate of sculpture and renovation from Austria. He used to work with his father in his workshop in Rome.

He created busts of Kamalolmolk, a court painter during the reign of Qajar king Nasser ad-Din Shah, and Jamal ad-Din Asadabadi, a 19-century Muslim political activist. Both busts were highly acclaimed by Iranian art critics.

He also carried out some partial restorations on the sculptures created by his father.

According to the director of the Association of Iranian Sculptors, Abbas Majidi, the renovation of the works was a difficult undertaking, and Fereidun was the only one who could do the task well.

Fereidun’s father Abolhassan Seddiqi created many statues of great Iranian luminaries during his time in Italy. In 1991, the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO decided to take photos of Seddiqi’s statues and published a book on his creations three years later.

Ferdowsi’s statue situated in Ferdowsi Square, and Khayyam’s statue set up in Laleh Park in Tehran are other noteworthy credits by his father.

Photo: Sculptor Fereidun Seddiqi in an undated photo.

