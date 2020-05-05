“Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes” turns 40 in Iran 

TEHRAN – The Persian translation of “Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes” has turned 40, Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) that is the publisher of the book announced on Tuesday.

Written by American-Canadian writer Eleanor Coerr and illustrated by Ronald Himler, the book was translated into Persian by Maryam Pishgah.

Based on a true story, “Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes” celebrates the extraordinary courage that made one young woman a heroine in Japan.

Hiroshima-born Sadako Sasaki gravely ill with leukemia, named the “atom bomb disease” faces her future with spirit and bravery.

Recalling a Japanese legend, the 12-year old Sadako sets out to work folding paper cranes. For the legend holds that if a sick person folds one thousand cranes, the gods will grant her wish and make her healthy again.

The book was honored during the First Iran’s Book of the Year Awards and has been republished 14 times.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of “Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes”.

