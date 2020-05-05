First medical tourism center under construction in Urmia

TEHRAN – The first medical tourism center in Urmia, northwestern West Azarbaijan province, is under construction with 30 percent completion so far.

Being built by private investors, the center will be embracing sports facilities, rehabilitation (neuropsychology) clinics, and accommodation units, CHTN quoted provincial tourism chief Jalil Jabbari as saying on Tuesday.

“It will be having 18 rooms and 34 beds measuring 372 square meters, plus 3,430 square meters of infrastructure,” the official added.

By the end of 2019, Iran’s Ministry of Health had granted licenses to 22 medical tourism companies with the aim of organizing authorized facilitators for the booming business.

Experts say that medical tourism in Iran produces win-win outcomes as the country yields considerable benefits to international health-care seekers, offering affordable yet quality treatment services.

The country has set its goals to exceed its yearly medical travelers to around 2 million in [calendar year] 1404 (March 2025-March 2026).

