Dishmok historical fortress to undergo restoration

TEHRAN – Dishmok historical fortress in southwestern Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province will undergo some rehabilitation works, a provincial tourism official has said.

The restoration project aims to repair and strengthen the fortress, which is damaged by recent heavy rains, Majid Safai said on Tuesday, CHTN reported.

A destination for domestic and foreign travelers, the basement and parts of the fortress dates back to the Sassanid era (224–651), while the main building belongs to the Qajar period (1789–1925).

Last month, provincial tourism chief Mohammad Hosseinzadeh announced that the tourism sector of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province was prepared to improve quickly after coronavirus crisis ends, while it has taken 150 billion rials (over $3 million) hit from the impact of coronavirus over the last two months.

He also noted that innovative plans and programs and various cultural festivals were being organized to attract tourists and travelers to the alluring destinations of the province.

The western province attracted over four million people, mostly domestic travelers, during the Iranian year 1397 (ended March 2019), according to data announced by provincial tourism department.

