Iran sends medical items to Germany, Lebanon and Afghanistan

TEHRAN - Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi has said that Iran will keep helping countries in need, announcing Iran sent medical items to Germany, Afghanistan and Lebanon.

“As Iran has progressed in flattening the #COVID19 curve, Minister @JZarif promised to supply Earth globe europe-africa with COVID19-related devices & equipment. As a gesture of solidarity Iran has sent medical items to Afghanistan, Lebanon, and Germany recently. Iran will keep lending a helping hand to nations in need,” Mousavi tweeted on Wednesday.

A consignment of COVID-19 diagnostic kits manufactured by an Iranian knowledge-based company has been exported to Germany.

The shipment has consisted of 40,000 coronavirus detection kits, Behrooz Hajian Tehrani, project manager and CEO of the manufacturing company said on Tuesday, ISNA news agency reported.

Referring to the company's background of producing tumor marker test kits, infectious and hormonal diseases and more than five types of biochemical kits, he said, “So far, these products have been exported to countries such as Germany, Italy, Belgium, Brazil, South Korea, and Turkey.”

Emphasizing that the diagnostic kits made by this company have been able to receive complex processes for obtaining a license in the country, he announced the kits have also obtained the European CE (certification mark that indicates conformity with health, safety, and environmental protection standards) license.

The first cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019, which has now spread to more than 210 countries, infecting nearly 3,663,968 people and killing more than 252,758.

NA/PA

