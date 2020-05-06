Chief Iranian, Georgian diplomats discuss coronavirus fight

TEHRAN — Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had a phone conversation with his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani late on Tuesday.

During the phone call, the two sides conferred on the latest developments in bilateral relations, according to the Foreign Ministry website.

They also discussed the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran has voiced readiness to share its experience in the fight against COVID-19 with the friendly countries across the region.

Also, a consignment of COVID-19 diagnostic kits manufactured by an Iranian knowledge-based company has been exported to Germany.

The shipment has consisted of 40,000 coronavirus detection kits, Behrooz Hajian Tehrani, project manager and CEO of the manufacturing company said on Tuesday.

With the onset of the epidemic, Iranian researchers soon achieved the technology to produce three kinds of COVID-19 diagnostic kits that hit the market.

Two types of diagnostic kits are now mass-produced by knowledge-based companies, first one is the RT-PCR tests, 8 million of which are being produced per month; while the other is serology-based tests that a total of 400,000 are being manufactured monthly and is expected to reach up to 2 million.

The first cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019, which has now spread to more than 210 countries, infecting over 3,700,000 people and killing more than 258,000.

MH/PA