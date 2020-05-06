Persepolis to lodge complaint against Anthony Stokes

TEHRAN – Iranian football club Persepolis are going to file a complaint against Irish striker Anthony Stokes.

The former Celtic forward signed a six-month contract with Persepolis during the winter transfer window after he was released by Turkish second-tier outfit Adana Demispor.

He traveled to the UAE with Persepolis to meet Sharjah in the AFC Champions League but refused to return to Tehran after he was allowed to stay one more day in Dubai.

Later, Stokes announced that he couldn’t come to Iran because of coronavirus.

Now, the Iranian club want to lodge against the 32-year-old forward.