Qajar-era mansion to be turned into traditional residence 

TEHRAN – Hajian mansion in north-central Semnan province is being repurposed into a traditional residence after being fully restored.

The mansion, which dates back to the Qajar era (1789–1925), has been inscribed on the National Heritage List.

To make the best use of such historical sites, they are repurposing into traditional hotels, restaurants or eco-lodge units with the aim of receiving better conservation and maintenance, CHTN quoted provincial tourism chief Mehdi Jamal as saying on Thursday.

The main population centers of Semnan province lie along the ancient Silk Road (and modern-day Imam Reza Expressway), linking Rey (Tehran) with Khorasan (Mashhad).

While few visitors spend much time in the area, driving through you can easily seek out several well-preserved caravanserais (notably Dehnamak and Ahowan), cisterns (the Cafe Abenbar in Garmsar is a special treat) and ruined mud citadels (Padeh is lumpy but fascinating).

The large, bustling cities of Semnan, Damghan and Shahrud (Bastam) all have a small selection of historic buildings and Semnan has a fine old covered bazaar.

Iran is home to abundant historical mansions, caravanserais, bathhouses, madrasas, and other massive monuments, which can buttress its budding tourism and hospitality sectors if managed appropriately and refurbished properly.

