Iran, Russia highlight boosting ties

TEHRAN — Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali has discussed strengthening bilateral ties with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

In a phone conversation, the two exchanged views on bilateral and international cooperation, Iran Press reported on Friday.

The two sides discussed illegal U.S. efforts to extend arms embargo on Iran; Iran's nuclear activities and cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA); baseless allegations made by Western countries about Iran's space activities; the politicization of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) affairs by the U.S.; and the fight against Coronavirus.

In the end, the two diplomats stressed that close and extensive consultations between diplomatic authorities should continue.

