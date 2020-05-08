U.S. Senate fails to contain Trump’s Iran war powers

TEHRAN — The U.S. Senate on Thursday failed to override a presidential veto of a War Powers resolution that would have required the U.S. president to seek congressional authorization before taking any military action against Iran.

The vote was 49-44. A two-thirds majority would have been required for a successful override, which was not expected to happen after President Donald Trump vetoed the resolution on Wednesday, CNN reported.

In a statement released by the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump portrayed the measure as not only an encroachment on his presidential powers but also a personal political attack.

“This was a very insulting resolution, introduced by Democrats as part of a strategy to win an election on November 3 by dividing the Republican Party,” Trump said. “The few Republicans who voted for it played right into their hands.”

The resolution called for "the President to terminate the use of United States Armed Forces for hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran or any part of its government or military unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific authorization for use of military force against Iran."

Its chief sponsor, Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, described the measure as an important reassertion of congressional power to declare war, saying it was not about Trump or even the presidency.

“It's not insulting. It's our job,” he said ahead of Thursday's vote, adding the measure was introduced "to stop an unnecessary war”.

“Congress needed to stand up in a bipartisan way to make plain that this president should not get into a war with Iran, or any war, without a vote of Congress,” said Kaine. “Congress has expressed what is popular will.”

