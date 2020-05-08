Fenerbahce deny parting company with Sayyadmanesh

TEHRAN - The Istanbul top football club Fenerbahce have denied parting ways with Iranian youngster Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

The Turkish media had reported that Fenerbahce have terminated the 19-year-old’s contract but the top-flight football team have refuted the speculations.

Sayyadmanesh has been loaned to Istanbulspor and represented the team in seven games in the TFF 1. League but has yet to score.

He joined Fenerbahce last year from Esteghlal on a five-year deal but failed to meet expectations.

Sayyadmanesh was a member of Iran U17 football team who qualified for the 2017 FIFA U17 World Cup quarter-final in India.

He made his Iran national football team debut on June 6, 2019 against Syria and scored a goal.