What’s in Tehran art galleries

Note: Some of the following art exhibitions are being organized online in order to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.



Painting

* O Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Hamidreza Emami.

The exhibit titled “Mediator” will run on https://ogallery.net/viewing-rooms/mediator until May 18.

In addition, visiting the exhibition is possible by appointment and observing health protocols for art galleries.

* Painter Samira Eskandarfar is showcasing her latest works in an exhibition at Aknun Gallery.

The exhibition entitled “There Is No Us” will run until May 13 at the gallery located at 9 Harir Dead End off Afshin 14 Alley, Khaqani St.

* Paintings by Feridun Ave are on view in an exhibition at Dastan Gallery.

The exhibit titled “A Season of Work” will run until May 12 on https://dastan.gallery/exhibitions/317.



Multimedia

* Dozens of artists in various media are displaying their artworks in an exhibition named “1+1 Million” at Saless Gallery.

Works by Mojtaba Taqvai, Ali Bazmandegan, Yazdan Saadi, Amir Soqrati and Elaheh Adham have been selected for the exhibition, which will be held until May 22 on @twomillion_official.

* A collection of sculptures and paintings by Elika Ebrahimi, Susan Adibi, Golnaz Qadiri, Reza Onsori, Hooman Nasiri and several other artists is on display in an exhibition at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until May 25 on http://www.golestangallery.com.

MMS/YAW

