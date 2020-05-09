“Illustrated Famous Chinese Myths Series” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – “Illustrated Famous Chinese Myths Series” has been published in Persian by Afarinegan Publishing in Tehran.

Somayyeh Noruzi has translated the 10-volume collection into Persian from an English translation by Duan Lixin.

Afarinegan purchased the rights to the series from China Intercontinental Press.

“The Cowherd and the Weaver Maid” is a highlight of the English-Persian collection, telling the story of Niulang who is an industrious and kind-hearted man. An old ox became his only friend. With the help of the ox, Niulang finds a fairy maiden called Zhinu. They fall in love with each other and get married, and then live a happy life.

Another compelling story of the collection is “Jingwei Trying to Fill Up the Sea”. It is about Emperor Yan, who had a daughter called Nu Wa, who was swallowed by the merciless ocean when she went out to sea.

Jingwei hated the ocean for taking her life. Her soul turned into a little bird. She vowed to fill up the ocean, so she took small pieces of stone or small branches and threw them into the sea without stopping. Jingwei continued her actions to fill up the ocean.

The collection also contains “Birds Paying Homage to the Phoenix”, “Change Flying to the Moon”, “Nuwa Creating Human Beings”, “Morin Khuur Suho and the White Horse” and “Pangu Separating Heaven and Earth”.

Also included are “Shennong Discovering the Curative Virtues of Plants”, “Yu Leading the People in Curbing Floods” and “The Eight Immortals Crossing the Sea”.

Photo: This combination photo shows the front covers of the Persian translation of several books from the “Illustrated Famous Chinese Myths Series” published by Afarinegan Publishing in Tehran.

