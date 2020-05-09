Lebanese publisher Dar Al Hadaek acquires rights to Persian book “The Boxer” 

TEHRAN – Dar Al Hadaek, a Lebanese publishing house specialized in publishing and distributing Arabic children’s books and magazines, has purchased the rights to the Arabic version of Iranian writer and illustrator Hassan Musavi’s acclaimed story, “The Boxer”.

The rights to the Arabic version of the book were transferred to the Lebanese publisher in an agreement with the Dayereye Mina (Blue Circle) Literary Agency, a Tehran-based institute representing Tuti Books, the Iranian publisher of the book, the agency has announced.

“The Boxer” tells the story of the hectic life of a champion who is struggling between kindness and violence, the more he boxes, the smaller his surrounding world becomes.

Musavi won the grand prix of the Biennial of Illustrations Bratislava (BIB) in Slovakia for the book.

The book is for the ages between 6 and 12.

Photo: Front cover of Iranian writer Hassan Musavi’s book “The Boxer”.

MMS/YAW

