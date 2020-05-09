Persian literati celebrate birthday of Imam Hassan (AS)

TEHRAN – A large number of poets and writers from Iran and several Persian-speaking countries celebrated the birthday of Imam Hassan (AS) on Friday night.

The celebration titled “Visiting the Moon” was held in the courtyard of the Art Bureau in Tehran.

Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization director Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi, Art Bureau director Mohsen Momeni-Sharif and several other cultural officials also attended the celebration.

The celebration used to be held during the annual meeting of the poets and literati with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the eve of the Imam’s birthday on Ramadan 14. However, the meeting was canceled this year over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The poets and writers also recited some of their latest works during this year’s celebration. In addition, the organizers played a recording of last year’s speech by Ayatollah Khamenei during the gathering.

During last year’s meeting, the Leader criticized Persian media and Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) for disregard of the standard language, using “faceless language” and foreign terms and words, and addressed the cultural officials and literati, “Don’t let the Persian language fall into decay and ruin.”

Photo: IIDO director Hojjatoleslam Mohammad Qomi (C) and a group of literati pose for a photo during the Visiting the Moon poetry session at the Art Bureau in Tehran on May 8, 2020. (Art Bureau/Mohsen Seyyedi)

