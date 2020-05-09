Iran, Lebanon, Palestine iconic sites lit white to honor medics fighting COVID-19

TEHRAN – Four religious and tourist sites in Iran, Lebanon, and Palestine were illuminated with white lights to show solidarity with healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tabiat (Nature) Bridge in Tehran and Khajou Bridge in Isfahan as the two major tourist attractions in Iran, as well as the Temple of Jupiter – the world’s largest Roman temple situated in Lebanon’s Baalbek, and the Beit Jala Mosque and St. Nicholas Church in Palestine, were lit up in honor of the emergency workers.

The measure was taken to mark the World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, May 8, and in line with a campaign titled “The Common Pain” launched by the Asian Mayors Forum.

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is an opportunity to show our collective gratitude to our 13 million volunteers for their exemplary dedication to the humanitarian cause and our Fundamental Principles and also to thank them for their kindness, bravery, and selflessness, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies website.

“On May 8 this year, we find ourselves physically distant from one another, but we are closer than ever as we walk the path towards humanity. We are truly united in this crisis. The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement has always been there, close to the people who need us most when times have been the toughest when hope might seem so far out of reach.”

