IME’s weekly worth of trades at $619m

TEHRAN- Over 523,000 tons of commodities valued at $619 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME) during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International

Affairs Department, last week, on the domestic and export metal and mineral trading floor of IME, 199,186 tons of various products worth $324 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 147,888 tons of steel, 3,790 tons of copper, 7,340 tons of aluminum, 40,000 tons of zinc, 150 tons of molybdenum concentrates, 18 tons of precious metal concentrates as well as 20 kg of gold bullion were traded by customers.

The report declares that on domestic and export oil and petrochemical trading floors of IME, 323,453 tons of different commodities with a total value of $302 million were traded.

On this trading floor, 43,633 tons of bitumen, 102,000 tons of VB feed stock, 77,414 tons of polymer products, 26,500 tons of lube cut oil, 32,919 tons of chemical products, 980 tons of insulation, 3,208 tons of base oil as well as 36,800 tons of sulfur were traded.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

On April 21, IME Managing Director Hamed Soltani-Nejad unveiled the market's new outlook plan, which depicts IME's development roadmap until the Iranian calendar year of 1404 (March 20205-March 2026). Materializing the slogan of this Iranian year, which is “Surge in Production” is seriously considered in the mentioned plan and it is, in fact, the strategic approach of the outlook plan.

MA/MA