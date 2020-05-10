Iran to support film projects on COVID-19 

TEHRAN – Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation (FCF) announced on Sunday that it will support projects on COVID-19 in a program named “Corona Narrative: Recording Eternal Moments”.

Farabi has asked doctors, nurses and other health workers to send their videos on the coronavirus pandemic in Iran to the foundation. Based on the programs, a selection of submissions will be converted into feature films.

The program was introduced during FCF director Alireza Tabesh’s visit to the Iranian Medical Council (IRIMC).



“The foundation is ready to study those novel films and pictures taken by doctors, nurses and people,” Tabesh said.

“This will help register appropriate and accurate memories and moments of the difficult days of the coronavirus pandemic in the history of our cinema,” he added.

Tabesh called coronavirus the biggest ground for drama and melodrama at the current time and said, “Many stories, which have potential to be developed into everlasting films, have happened in the hospitals, houses and streets across our country.”

“It is our duty to bring peace back to the Iranian families and strengthen them against this catastrophe with the help of public education and proper depiction of these events by means of cinema productions. We hope the productions will find their ways into our national film festivals,” he mentioned.

“Corona Narrated by Cinema”, “Corona Narrated by Literature,” “Corona Narrated by Pictures”, “Corona Narrated by Media”, “Corona Narrated by Research”, “Corona Narrated by Sacrifice” and “Corona Narrated by Health Human Sciences” are among the major topics in the project.

Interested individuals are asked to submit their works to the organizers before July 5.

Photo: Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation director Alireza Tabesh signs an autograph on a poster of the program “Corona Narrative: Recording Eternal Moments” at the Iranian Medical Council on May 9, 2020.

