Iran, China eager to expand academic ties

TEHRAN – Nian Cai Liu, the dean of the Graduate School of Education at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China, and Iran’s Cultural Attaché in China, Abbasali Vafai, held a meeting on Friday, stressing the need to expand the academic cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was made possible through WeChat, a Chinese multi-purpose social media.

Liu thanked the Embassy of Iran for developing academic ties between the two countries and expressed willingness to collaborate with Iranian universities, especially the University of Tehran and Shiraz University.

He said that the Shanghai Jiao Tong University is ready to grant Iranian students admission and said that they are ready to dispatch experts on the Chinese language to teach at the universities of Iran.

Vafai also on his part said that Iran is ready for more academic cooperation.

He also asked for Persian language courses to be established at the Shanghai Jiao Tong University and likewise for Chinese literature courses in Iran, as well as the organizing of academic seminars with the presence of Iranian and Chinese experts.

Photo: Chinese academic Nian Cai Liu (L) and Iran’s Cultural Attaché in China, Abbasali Vafai (Top R), hold talks via WeChat on May 8, 2020.

