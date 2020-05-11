Revayat Foundation ready to fulfill Leader’s call for coverage of fight against COVID-19

TEHRAN – The Revayat Cultural Foundation has announced its readiness to fulfill Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s call for the coverage of the country’s tough fight against COVID-19.

In a video conference held on Sunday along with members of the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, the Leader called on artists to help record “pious and astonishing endeavor” of the people, the Basij volunteers, the Armed Forces and other organizations through their words, artworks, films and plays like Morteza Avini, the director of the documentary series “The Narration of Triumph” (“Revayate Fat’h”).

He was martyred by a landmine in 1993 during his last trip to the former Iran-Iraq war zone in southwestern Iran while making a documentary about soldiers who were still listed as missing in action.

The Leader called the “pious endeavors” a basis to showcase manifestation of the Islamic and revolutionary culture.

In a statement published on Monday, Revayat Cultural Foundation director Mohammad Yashar Naderi said, “We say yes to this history-making call of the Leader and will move on the path of this wave of the exaltation of art at this time with all our strength and power, and we will take firm steps.”

“Art has always been a medium to record major and unforgettable events in history and the exalted art narrates the values and goals which are history themselves,” he added.

Photo: A logo for the Revayat Cultural Foundation.

