Children to perform opera on Attar’s Mantiq at-Tayr 

TEHRAN – Children aged 8 to 15 will take part in an online opera performance based on Mantiq at-Tayr (Conference of the Birds), a magnum opus of the Persian poet and mystic Farid ud-Din Attar Neyshaburi.

The performance has been organized by the Afarinesh Music School in Tehran and Maryam Sharifzadeh will direct it.

Interested individuals from Iran and other Persian speaking-countries are asked to join the project named “A Simorgh as Big as Iran”, Sharifzadeh said in a press release on Monday.

“At the present time, the members are doing rehearsals online. The project aims to pay due attention to music and literature while making children more familiar with Iran’s local birds and the environment,” Sharifzadeh said.

Theater instructor Mohammadreza Mahmudpur, artistic director Khashyar Seyyed-Javadi and rhetorician Elinaz Khanjani are collaborating in the project.

Students of the Afarinesh Music School performed the musical “Lion King” in English at Tehran’s Niavaran Cultural Center last year.

Photo: A poster for “A Simorgh as Big as Iran”.

