Police seize historical relics in northern Iran

TEHRAN – Iranian authorities have recently confiscated four historical objects form a smuggler in Bandargaz, northern Golestan province, Mehr reported on Monday.

The recovered objects dates from 1st millennium BC and the Islamic era, said Amir Rahmatollahi, a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage.

The relics include three urns and one pottery jar, he added.

Golestan is reportedly embracing some 2,500 historical and natural sites, with UNESCO-registered Gonbad-e Qabus – a one-millennium-old brick tower – amongst its most famous.

Narratives say the tower has influenced various subsequent designers of tomb towers and other cylindrical commemorative structures both in the region and beyond. The UNESCO comments that tower bears testimony to the cultural exchange between Central Asian nomads and the ancient civilization of Iran.

Photo: File photo depicts a pottery jar dating back to the 1st millennium BC discovered in northern Iran.

